apricus wealth LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.