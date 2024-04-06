ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 385.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.3 %

ARCB stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

