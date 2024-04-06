Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

