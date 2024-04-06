Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 5,969 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in IDACORP by 297.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 545.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDACORP by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 216.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

