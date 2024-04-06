Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 83.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 448,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

See Also

