Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Get Integer alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Integer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 972,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Integer

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.