Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 447.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of Niu Technologies worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 170,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 427,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIU opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

