Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 211 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $263.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.35.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

