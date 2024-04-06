Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 34,728 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 380.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

