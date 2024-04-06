Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 56,580 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $15.08 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 40.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

