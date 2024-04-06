Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 271,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,337,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

