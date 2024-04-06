Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Veritex worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Price Performance

Veritex stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

