Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 4,211.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 357,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,216,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

