Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Everbridge worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

