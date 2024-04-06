Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,318,000 after buying an additional 558,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.82 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

