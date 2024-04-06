Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Seneca Foods worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 244.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $588,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

