Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.