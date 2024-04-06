Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

