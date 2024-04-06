Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $142,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPK opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

