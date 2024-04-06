Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 478.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $1,232,699 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGIO

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.