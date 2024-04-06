Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.