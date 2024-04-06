Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,254 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of CECO Environmental worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $34,971,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $8,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $7,974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $7,528,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 459,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CECO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

