Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $425.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

