Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 in the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

View Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.