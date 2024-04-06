Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 465 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WELL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.