Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 8,965 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 310.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $140.50 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $10,961,761. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.