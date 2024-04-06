Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 11,324 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

HLI stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

