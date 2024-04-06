Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.26). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.