Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.64. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

