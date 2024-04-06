Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,409 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Carriage Services worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSV

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,372 shares of company stock valued at $369,521. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.