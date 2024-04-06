Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 107,601 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,601 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

