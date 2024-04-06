Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 119,865 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 119,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Pathward Financial worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.71. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.28%.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

