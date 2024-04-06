Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 122,027 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $775.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

