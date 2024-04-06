Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 166,951 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166,951 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Trading Up 2.3 %

Select Medical stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

