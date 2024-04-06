Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 218 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.36 and a 200-day moving average of $261.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

