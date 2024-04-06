Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 52,632 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,632 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,728 shares of company stock worth $3,670,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

