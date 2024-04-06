Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 543 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

