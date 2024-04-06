Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.26% of Universal Electronics worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Universal Electronics stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UEIC

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.