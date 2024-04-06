Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.23 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

