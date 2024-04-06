Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $45.22 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

