Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $20,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 705,249 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 419,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

