Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

TEAM stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,042,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,042,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,281,052 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

