Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

