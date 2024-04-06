Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Newmont by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 155,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmont by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 315,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.65 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

