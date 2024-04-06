Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

