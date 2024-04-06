Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank First worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank First alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFC shares. Hovde Group downgraded Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank First

Bank First Price Performance

BFC stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $92.50.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Bank First

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.