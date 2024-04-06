Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $7.35. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,178 shares changing hands.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $353.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.71 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.