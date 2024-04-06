Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 552.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

