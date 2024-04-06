BetterWealth LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

