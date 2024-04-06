Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

